Kerala Floods : Pinarayi Govt rejects amicus curiae’s report

The state government rejected amicus curiae’s report mentioning lapses of dam management as the reason behind the floods in Kerala. The amicus curiae’s report is not scientific and a judicial probe is not needed on flood disaster relief. An affidavit mentioning all these has been submitted in the high court.

The state government’s explanation is that the report was prepared based on the data rejected by experts.

The report of amicus curiae Jacob P Alex submitted in the high court earlier mentioned lapses on the side of the dam management as the reason for the floods. The amicus curiae had sought a judicial probe on it. The high court appointed an amicus curiae after pleas alleging lapses on the side of the government in handling floods came under consideration.