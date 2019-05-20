Late Night Calls; This is why Kerala Prisons DGP made subordinates not to call her for petty issues

The Director General of Police in the Prisons and correctional services in Kerala has now issued a new circular which asserts that subordinates are not allowed to call her for petty issues from prisons especially during odd hours.

The issue includes escaping by inmates, law and order issues in jail and serious illness of inmates and deaths. DGP has made the circular for the third time.

The same has been issued one year ago. In the same, she has asked the subordinated to report the problems in prisons through the corresponding officers and not directly through her. Despite the order, some subordinates called her. They were also transferred to training centres.

However, after many circular, the DGP continued to receive phone calls from assistant prison officers. The subordinates informed her directly when they should have reported the issue to their direct superiors or the prison control room.

R Sreelekha is the first lady IPS officer from the state of Kerala. Currently the DGP of Prisons, she has served many important ranks in the Kerala police.