The satta bazaar is betting on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to form the government for the second time in a row, with Narendra Modi continuing as the prime minister.

The most credible and famous satta or betting market of Phalodi in Rajasthan, on Sunday, said that the BJP on its own would get somewhere between 270-290, more than the halfway mark and thus getting in a position to give Narendra Modi his second consecutive term as the Prime Minister of India. The Congress would be restricted at 80, they said. Bookies are also of the view that the BJP may suffer a loss of 20-30 seats in Uttar Pradesh due to the alliance of the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal, but the party would recover the damage by making inroads in West Bengal and Odisha.

The satta bazar said the BJP is expected to get some 50-60 seats as against the 71 last time in Uttar Pradesh. But it predicts 18-20 seats for the BJP in West Bengal and 10 in Odisha. Overall, the BJP is projected to increase its tally by 27-29 seats from these two states. The betting market also sees a major win for the BJP in Maharashtra and Karnataka.

After the poll dates were announced, the illegal betting market came out with the number of seats that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would win on May 23. The market is sticking to those numbers, with some minor changes.

The satta market, which accepts bets on cricket matches, elections, etc, is expecting 244-247 seats for the BJP.

Another consistent predictions with almost all major Satta Bazaars is that the Congress tally would be better than 2014 when it won just 44 seats. Another common prediction is that the BJP would less seats in Uttar Pradesh than in 2014. The satta markets of Hapur, Delhi, Phalodi (Rajasthan), Indore, Kolkata, Agra, Bhavnagar, Mumbai and Nagpur are reportedly betting on the NDA emerging as the largest alliance.a