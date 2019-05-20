Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : Narendra Modi remains most preferred PM face,says Exit Poll

Narendra Modi remains the top choice for Prime Ministerial candidate with 50 per cent approval rating in the Lok Sabha elections 2019, according to the News Nation exit poll on Sunday. Modi is followed by Congress president Rahul Gandhi who trails with 32 per cent. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati is at the third position with 5 per cent, while Rahul Gandhi’s sister and Congress general secretary (UP East) Priyanka Gandhi’s approval rating is merely 4 per cent for the PM post.

The News Nation exit poll also predicted that BJP’s Narendra Modi is set to return as Prime Minister for the second term on May 23 when the results will be announced. The channel predicted that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will win anything between 282 and 290 seats, while the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) may garner a maximum of 126 seats.