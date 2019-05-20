NDTV Poll Of Polls : BJP-led NDA to form Government comfortably

The poll of polls, an aggregate of exit polls, gives the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) 302 of 543 seats and the Congress and its allies 122.

The poll of polls indicates that the BJP, as it had calculated, will make up for its losses in Uttar Pradesh with a surge in Odisha and West Bengal.

In Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress will get 26 of 42 seats and the BJP will move to double digits at 14 – from two the last time — predict exit polls.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s Biju Janata Dal (BJD) will be neck and neck with the BJP, the poll of polls says. That is a huge improvement for the BJP, which won just one of the state’s 21 seats in 2014.

The gains in the two states will offset what the BJP is predicted to lose in Uttar Pradesh, where it scooped 71 of 80 seats in 2014. The poll of polls predicts 49 seats for the BJP. The Mayawati-Akhilesh Yadav combination is given 29 seats while the Congress is set to do no better than it did in 2014 – two seats, if exit polls prove correct.

The poll of polls also indicates that the Congress will crash in the three big heartland states it won in December, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

“The exit polls results are according to our expectations,” BJP national vice president Vinay Sahasrabudhe told NDTV. “The grand alliance experiment has failed. The BSP and SP could not take our votes. The main opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh are divided thin, whose benefits the BJP got.”

Congress leader Ashwini Kumar said: “I hope for my party’s sake these exit polls aren’t true.”

Voting in one of India’s most acrimonious elections in decades ended on Sunday after seven rounds held over a month-and-a-half.

The results will be declared on Thursday, May 23.