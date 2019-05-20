Latest NewsNEWS

No surgical strike carried out before 2016: Army hits at Congress claim

May 20, 2019, 03:04 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Congress party was made on the stand in a hard time as the Lt. General Ranbir Singh, General officer Commanding in Chief Northern Command of the Indian Army confirmed that the first surgical strike was armed forces in September 2016 to avenge Uri attack.

The Congress party has claimed that the armed forces had conducted ” Six surgical strikes” during their reign.

“Congress never tried to take credit of these strikes. The one who did only one surgical strike is patting his back. Neither Dr Manmohan Singh nor Vajpayee addressed a press conference to take credit for these strikes,” Shukla had said.

Tags

Related Articles

Supreme Court orders Government to hand over the administration of Hindu temple

Oct 5, 2018, 10:08 pm IST

Indian Navy launches ‘Karanj’ , the third Scorpene class submarine

Jan 31, 2018, 08:44 am IST

UP to adopt e-tendering, scraps manual tendering

May 2, 2017, 03:52 pm IST

AAP minister misbehaves and humiliates woman IAS officer

Aug 5, 2018, 02:11 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close