No surgical strike carried out before 2016: Army hits at Congress claim

The Congress party was made on the stand in a hard time as the Lt. General Ranbir Singh, General officer Commanding in Chief Northern Command of the Indian Army confirmed that the first surgical strike was armed forces in September 2016 to avenge Uri attack.

The Congress party has claimed that the armed forces had conducted ” Six surgical strikes” during their reign.

“Congress never tried to take credit of these strikes. The one who did only one surgical strike is patting his back. Neither Dr Manmohan Singh nor Vajpayee addressed a press conference to take credit for these strikes,” Shukla had said.