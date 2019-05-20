Rohingya man arrested at airport with fake Indian passport

A 24-year-old Rohingya from Myanmar was arrested from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Wednesday for allegedly procuring a fake Indian passport and an Aadhaar card to travel to Indonesia from the national capital.

The Delhi Police said that the man, one Mohammed Faisal, had applied for refugee status with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and his application was under consideration. They added that the man was interrogated jointly by the Delhi Police and intelligence bureau officials and that nothing suspicious had been found. An FIR was registered .

According to the police, Faisal arrived at the Delhi airport early Wednesday and headed for his immigration clearance at Counter 35 of the departure wing of Terminal 3.