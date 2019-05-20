Several hospitalised after bitten by fox in Kerala

Eleven persons have been hospitalised after bitten by a fox at Uralloor near Koyilandy. They are undergoing treatment at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. Women are among those injured in the attack.

The incident happened at 7 pm last night. Those who rushed hearing the cries of those attacked were also bitten. Seven men and four women are among the attacked. Majority of them sustained injuries all over their bodies.

The fox were later beaten to death. They were given an emergency injection to save them from rabies.