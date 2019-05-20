SHOCKING; Shilpa Shetty says she was subjected to this by the producers ; Details Inside

Shilpa Shetty is one of the most celebrated actresses in the nation. She has now asserted that her journey was not through the bed of roses. Like other sucessfulpeople, she had to face hardships in her career. The actress has recently opened up about her journey which had been stared from the modelling days.

She has now asserted that she has been throughout the casting list by the producers because of no exact reason.

Talking to Instagram page Humans of Bombay, Shilpa looked back at her days of struggle and said, “I was all of 17 when I entered the industry, I hadn’t seen the world or even understood life. With all the success came scrutiny. I wasn’t ready for it.

didn’t know how to speak Hindi, I shuddered at the thought of being in front of the camera. I reached a point where after a few films my career hit a lull. I tried hard but it always felt like I was lagging behind. It’s not easy to be celebrated one moment & ignored the next. I remember there were producers, who without any reason, threw me out of their films. The universe wasn’t in my favour, but I had to keep trying no matter what.” she added.