This is how Twinkla Khanna trolled PM Modi

May 20, 2019, 01:00 pm IST
PM Narendra Modi after engaging in the election campaign has now visited Kedarnath Dham and meditated in the case residing there. The photos of Modi meditating in the cave is getting viral.

The Bollywood actress and writer Twinkle Khanna through her Twitter account shared a photo that had shades of mocking Modi.

Friends, please sign up – after seeing a lot of spiritual images in the last few days, I am going to start a workshop called ‘Meditation Photography – Poses and Angels’. I am feeling that this is going to be the next big thing after wedding photography. “ she wrote a the caption.

