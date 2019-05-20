KeralaLatest NewsNEWS

This is what Pinarayi said about “Sabarimala issue and election results” during press meet.

May 20, 2019, 01:45 pm IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said that they would win big in 2019 Lok Sabha Election and the Sabarimala issue will not affect the election much. He also added that this party is looking forward to a bigger victory

“Sabarimala issue didn’t affect polls in Kerala. All of us know who created troubles there,” he added.

CPI-M State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan too insisted on his party winning 18 seats, while the Congress-led UDF continued to say they were aiming for a clean sweep.

