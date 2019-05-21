Analyst Bishal Paul’s Poll Predictions Are Completely Different From What We Saw So Far. Check this Out

There are just a few more hours to go before the results of the Loksabha elections to arrive and most of the exit polls which came out so far predicts a thumping victory for ruling NDA. But, political analyst Bishal Paul, based on his independent research, has come up with a completely different set of results.

Paul says that BJP will win only 169 seats and that NDA will together manage 200. UPA is not far behind like it was predicted in many other surveys. Paul projects the UPA to win 197 seats, with the Congress party winning 145 seats on its own, up 101 from the 44 seats it won in 2014.

“It’s time for me to release my All India stats. Given the exit poll numbers, high chances I’ll be massively trolled. But would stick my neck out & wait for 23rd May. Here are the numbers : BJP : 169

NDA : 200

INC : 133

UPA : 197

OTH : 145#GeneralElection2019 #Prediction2019” he wrote on Twitter.

Regarding the margin on error, he wrote, “I’m keeping a range of +/- 20-25 seats between the final tally of both UPA as well as NDA.”

It's time for me to release my All India stats. Given the exit poll numbers, high chances I'll be massively trolled. But would stick my neck out & wait for 23rd May. Here are the numbers : BJP : 169

NDA : 200

INC : 133

UPA : 197

OTH : 145#GeneralElection2019 #Prediction2019 pic.twitter.com/O3FvAQTqyl — Bishal Paul (@BuiSpeaks) May 19, 2019

Bishal also gave a state-wise tally of which party is winning how many seats.

Here comes the state wise tally of which party is winning how many seats & the status of both the major coalition. Note : I'm keeping a range of +/- 20-25 seats between the final tally of both UPA as well as NDA. #GeneralElections2019 #Prediction2019 pic.twitter.com/aJ4jOEmQkg — Bishal Paul (@BuiSpeaks) May 19, 2019

Bishal also shared the methodology behind his analysis.