Chandrababu Naidu will meet Deve Gowda, HD Kumaraswamy for this reason

May 21, 2019, 07:36 pm IST
The TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu is all set to meet the former Prime Minister and the JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda later in the day. It is asserted that he is continuing his efforts to unite the opposition parties against the BJP ahead of Lok Sabha results.

Naidu will later on Tuesday have a meeting with his son and Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, official sources said. The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister is expected to discuss the post-election result scenario and weigh all options in case of a hung Parliament even though various exit polls have forecast the return of Narendra Modi government.

Naidu has met Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar and Sitaram Yechury, among other leaders, to discuss the issue.

