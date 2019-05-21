Latest NewsNEWSInternational

China grants rare permit for US Ambassador asks to make unbiased judgement’ in Tibet visit

May 21, 2019, 03:10 pm IST
China has granted special permission which is rare for US Ambassador Terry Branstand to visit Tibet on Monday hoped that the American envoy would make an unbiased judgement about the conditions in the Himalayan region.

Branstad was travelling to China’s Qinhai province and the bordering Tibet Autonomous Region from May 19 to May 25, making the first trip by an American envoy to the highly restricted area in four years.

China’s permission to him came after US early this year passed Reciprocal Access to Tibet Act of 2018 warning equal and reciprocal measures if Beijing denied access to American citizens, government officials and journalists to Tibet, the homeland of the exiled Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama.

