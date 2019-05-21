Congress MLA calls KC Venugopal a ‘buffoon’, blames Siddaramaiah for collapse of Congress-JD(S) 

Congress leader Roshan Baig on Tuesday called his party leader KC Venugopal a “buffoon” and blamed Siddaramaiah for the “collapse” of the alliance in the state.

“KC Venugopal is a buffoon. I feel sorry for my leader Rahul Gandhi ji. Buffoons like Venugopal, the arrogant attitude of Siddaramaiah and the flop show of Gundu Rao…The result is this,” hel told the media here.

Asked whether Congress should have given more thought before giving portfolios in the state, Baig said, “Portfolios were sold. How can I blame Kumaraswamy for it? He wasn’t allowed to function. From day one Siddaramaiah said ‘I’m going to be the Chief Minister’.You have gone to their doorstep to form the government.”

Amid all this, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has also cancelled his scheduled visit to Delhi.

Later when a reporter questioned whether Siddaramaiah is responsible for the “collapse” of the government, Baig replied, “Yes. He is responsible.”

Baig further alleged that “no seats were given to Christians and only one seat was given to Muslims in Karnataka.”