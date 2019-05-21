KeralaLatest News

CPI(M) Writes to EC, Demands Re-polling in this Constituency

May 21, 2019, 09:46 pm IST
Less than a minute

With just a few more hours to go before declaring the election results, CPI(M) has written to the Election Commission (EC) demanding a repoll at Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency of West Bengal.

The left alleged that “large-scale irregularities” had taken place in May 19 polling and CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury have requested EC to invoke Article 324 of the Constitution.

Yechury also alleged that the BJP has entered into an understanding with the TMC for latter’s support for its candidates in certain other constituencies like Mathurapur, Jadavpur etc, in return for the BJP’s support to Abhishek Banerjee candidate(TMCs candidate at Diamond Harbour).

Article 324 deals with the vesting of superintendence, direction and control of elections in an Election Commission. “The ECI must ensure ‘free-and-fair’ elections by ordering re-polling in the entire constituency,” Yechury said

While Fuad Halim, son of former West Bengal Assembly Speaker Hashim Abdul Halim, was CPI (M) candidate, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee was the Trinamool Congress’s candidate for the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha seat.

Tags

Related Articles

Casting Couch

Actress reveals something cruel from a casting couch about his sexual assault

Jul 9, 2018, 09:10 am IST

A new mobile app ‘ReUnite’ for intercept missing, abandoned kids

Jun 29, 2018, 04:48 pm IST

Here are some simple tips for happy and long-lasting relationships

Sep 9, 2018, 11:45 am IST

Zomato delists 5,000 restaurants and Here is Why

Feb 23, 2019, 08:40 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close