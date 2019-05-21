CPI(M) Writes to EC, Demands Re-polling in this Constituency

With just a few more hours to go before declaring the election results, CPI(M) has written to the Election Commission (EC) demanding a repoll at Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency of West Bengal.

The left alleged that “large-scale irregularities” had taken place in May 19 polling and CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury have requested EC to invoke Article 324 of the Constitution.

Yechury also alleged that the BJP has entered into an understanding with the TMC for latter’s support for its candidates in certain other constituencies like Mathurapur, Jadavpur etc, in return for the BJP’s support to Abhishek Banerjee candidate(TMCs candidate at Diamond Harbour).

Article 324 deals with the vesting of superintendence, direction and control of elections in an Election Commission. “The ECI must ensure ‘free-and-fair’ elections by ordering re-polling in the entire constituency,” Yechury said

While Fuad Halim, son of former West Bengal Assembly Speaker Hashim Abdul Halim, was CPI (M) candidate, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee was the Trinamool Congress’s candidate for the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha seat.