Latest NewsIndia

Exit Polls 2019 : Cleric at Darul Uloom Deoband calls for special prayers for ‘favourable results’

May 21, 2019, 02:42 pm IST
Less than a minute

After a majority of the exit polls predicted victory for BJP-led NDA in the Lok Sabha elections, a cleric at Darul Uloom, Asia’s largest Islamic seminary, appealed Muslims to hold special prayers for “favourable results”. Mufti Mehmood Hasan Bulandshahri said Islamic institutions should hold special prayers after regular namaz for “better” Lok Sabha elections results on May 23.

“You never know whose prayers get accepted and the country moves towards betterment. Till the election results are not declared, I make an appeal to all the institutions that after regular namaz, a special prayer should be recited for favourable results on May 23. These prayers must start three days before,” Mufti Mehmood was quoted by Times of India as saying on Monday.

Tags

Related Articles

Prithviraj says that directing Mohanlal has been the absolute highlight of his career

Dec 12, 2018, 12:12 am IST

DMK moves HC seeking CBI probe to 2 AIADMK MLAs

Jun 14, 2017, 10:05 am IST

Man gets electricity bill of Rs 23 crore for home connection

Jan 24, 2019, 12:47 pm IST

Ileana D’Cruz celebrates her Birthday with alleged Boyfriend Andrew Kneebone: See Pics

Nov 1, 2018, 07:34 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close