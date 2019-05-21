Exit Polls 2019 : Cleric at Darul Uloom Deoband calls for special prayers for ‘favourable results’

After a majority of the exit polls predicted victory for BJP-led NDA in the Lok Sabha elections, a cleric at Darul Uloom, Asia’s largest Islamic seminary, appealed Muslims to hold special prayers for “favourable results”. Mufti Mehmood Hasan Bulandshahri said Islamic institutions should hold special prayers after regular namaz for “better” Lok Sabha elections results on May 23.

“You never know whose prayers get accepted and the country moves towards betterment. Till the election results are not declared, I make an appeal to all the institutions that after regular namaz, a special prayer should be recited for favourable results on May 23. These prayers must start three days before,” Mufti Mehmood was quoted by Times of India as saying on Monday.