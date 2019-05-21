“How Can CPI(M) Possibly Stop BJP”? Asks SDPI as they Reveal Whom they Supported

SDPI state president P Abdul Majeed Faizi has revealed that their party had supported UDF in Thrissur, Thiruvananthapuram and Pathanamthitta constituency.

“You cannot blame SDPI For LDF’s loss. CPI(M) is attempting to paste a terrorist label over SDPI and try to spice things up” he said.

“The reason for CPI(M)s loss at Bengal and Tripura is because they turned a blind eye to the actual facts. If CPI(M) has to be considered as a party which can possibly stop BJP, CPI(M) should have some kind of relevance at the national level. Kodiyeri Balakrishnan should know that there must be a proper reason for People’s dislike towards CPI(M). Kodiyeri’s statement is only for starting a riot by exciting its workers” he added.

Earlier CPI(M) Kerala state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan had said that SDPI is the biggest terrorist organization in Kerala.