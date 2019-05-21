KeralaLatest News

“How Can CPI(M) Possibly Stop BJP”? Asks SDPI as they Reveal Whom they Supported

May 21, 2019, 08:19 pm IST
Less than a minute

SDPI state president P Abdul Majeed Faizi has revealed that their party had supported UDF in Thrissur, Thiruvananthapuram and Pathanamthitta constituency.

“You cannot blame SDPI For LDF’s loss. CPI(M) is attempting to paste a terrorist label over SDPI and try to spice things up” he said.

“The reason for CPI(M)s loss at Bengal and Tripura is because they turned a blind eye to the actual facts. If CPI(M) has to be considered as a party which can possibly stop BJP, CPI(M) should have some kind of relevance at the national level. Kodiyeri Balakrishnan should know that there must be a proper reason for People’s dislike towards CPI(M). Kodiyeri’s statement is only for starting a riot by exciting its workers” he added.

Earlier CPI(M) Kerala state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan had said that SDPI is the biggest terrorist organization in Kerala.

Tags

Related Articles

Bhama-in-Hijab

Here is the truth behind actress Bhama wearing Hijab

Dec 18, 2018, 03:11 pm IST

World’s emptiest airport in Sri Lanka will be handled by India

Jul 4, 2018, 10:07 pm IST

Marriage of Shraddha Kapoor, according to her father Shakti Kapoor

May 2, 2018, 10:56 am IST

Donald Trump praised close US-Saudi ties in deep

Mar 21, 2018, 06:44 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close