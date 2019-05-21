Hyundai India set to launch Venue today

Hyundai will be launching the much anticipated Venue compact SUV in India today. The Hyundai Venue sub-4m offering will rival the likes the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport, Tata Nexon and the Mahindra XUV300 in the sub-4m SUV segment.

Hyundai dealerships across the country have already started accepting bookings for the SUV for a token amount of Rs.21,000. In fact, the company received over 2,000 bookings on the first day. This speaks volumes abut the Hyundai Venue SUV’s anticipation in the country.

The Hyundai Venue is being offered with a choice between two petrol and one diesel engine. The most important of these options is the new Kappa T-GDI 1.0-litre turbo. This three-cylinder motor will make 120PS and 172Nm. This will be paired with two gearboxes, a new seven-speed dual-clutch automatic and a six-speed manual. The other petrol motor, for lower-spec cars, will be the 1.2-litre petrol with 83PS and 116Nm, as seen on various Hyundai cars in India. The single diesel option will be the 1.4-litre four-cylinder turbo diesel motor which puts out 90PS and 220Nm, paired with a six-speed manual.