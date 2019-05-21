Latest NewsNEWSSportsLife Style

Kohili reveals limited edition PUMA sneakers worth this much

May 21, 2019, 09:14 pm IST
Indian Cricket team captain Virat Kohli has just revealed his special spikes–the PUMA one8 Gold Spike 19.1, made exclusively for the most awaited cricket tournament of the year. With only 150 pairs available, this is a part of the limited edition Virat Collector’s Series. The gold & white spikes are available at puma.com, select PUMA stores, Myntra and Flipkart.

 

