Kohili reveals limited edition PUMA sneakers worth this much

Indian Cricket team captain Virat Kohli has just revealed his special spikes–the PUMA one8 Gold Spike 19.1, made exclusively for the most awaited cricket tournament of the year. With only 150 pairs available, this is a part of the limited edition Virat Collector’s Series. The gold & white spikes are available at puma.com, select PUMA stores, Myntra and Flipkart.
View this post on Instagram
History at his feet. Repost • @virat.kohli My ? spikes are here – decked in gold & white! Super excited to show you the PUMA one8 Gold Spike Collector’s Edition and even more thrilled to put them to work on the pitch. ? Cheers for crafting this limited-edition pair for me, @pumaindia. Let’s go create history together. ? #PUMAone8GoldSpike
Post Your Comments