Left Party Channel’s Exit poll News has Sitaram Yechury’s Pic Along With P.M Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Social Media Wonders Why!

There are just a few more hours to go before the results of the Loksabha elections to arrive and most of the exit polls which came out so far predicts a thumping victory for ruling NDA. The left parties, according to most exit polls are not going to cross 2 digit mark and could end up having seats anywhere near 6!

In Kerala, the Left party’s channel Kairali had presented their survey yesterday and unlike most other surveys, this one predicted LDF to be on top in Kerala.

Kairali News had joined hands with Centre for Electoral Studies in their survey and the channel’s website had given the news about the survey results. But what grabbed the public attention was a picture they used, in which Sitaram Yechury was seen along with P.M Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi.

While it makes sense that the pictures of important leaders of each party were used, if you consider the fact that the other two are prime minister candidates and Yechury has no possible chance at being the P.M, the picture makes no sense.

Social media has used this to troll CPI(M) and some of them are even asking if Sitaram is the prime minister of ‘Angamaly’ a reference to the famous dialogue from the Malayalam film Kilukkam.