Muslim Cleric Cannot Take Exit Poll Results, Calls For Special Namaaz

There are just a few more hours to go before the results of the Loksabha elections to arrive and most of the exit polls which came out so far predicts a thumping victory for ruling NDA. The overwhelming results in favour of BJP have left opponents a little worried but in another incident, a senior cleric at renowned seminary Darul Uloom Deoband went so terribly upset with the exit poll results that he made an appeal to all mosques to recite special prayers for “favourable” election results” on May 23.

“In the prevailing scenario it is very important to pray very hard for peace and prosperity of our country and for the protection of Muslims, mosques, and teachers,” Mufti Mehmood Hasan Bulandshahri was quoted by the Times of India as saying.

The cleric has also asked people to atone for the sins they have committed. “There are too many temptations surrounding us. We must repent for our sins.”

“We welcome the suggestion and all Muslims must follow this religiously. We are very concerned with the outcome of election results,” Maulana Ishaq Goar, a Deobandi cleric said, supporting the move of Mufti.

“Unfortunately, we have a few parties that do politics on the grounds of religion which is not right and they should go.” added Goar