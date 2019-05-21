Latest NewsIndia

Plea seeking 100% VVPAT count rejected by Supreme Court

May 21, 2019, 12:01 pm IST
Supreme Court

Amid the ongoing row involving the electronic voting machines (EVMs), a fresh plea moved before the Supreme Court seeking 100 per cent VVPAT count has been rejected. The bench had last month dismissed a similar petition moved by 21 parties of the Opposition camp.

The petition, which was disposed off by the apex court today, was moved by a group of technocrats who had expressed doubts over the immunity of EVMs from tampering and hacking. The VVPAT or voter-verified paper audit trail allows physical counting of the votes polled through an EVM machine.

The bench headed by Justice Mishra came down heavily on the petitioner while rejecting the petition. Calling it a “nuisance PIL”, the court said such kinds of litigations “would not entertained over and over again”.

