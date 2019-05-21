Read to know who has been appointed by Pakistan as High Commissioner to India with new govt

The PAK Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed more than two dozens of ambassadors in various countries including Indian, China and Japan.

In India, the career diplomat Moin-ul-Haq has been appointed as Pakistan’s new High Commissioner to India to start a new process of engagement in the eve of formation of new govt in India.

Mr Haq, in his mid-fifties, is the current ambassador to France. He has previously served as chief of protocol at the Foreign Office. He joined Foreign Service of Pakistan in 1987 and was posted in countries like Turkey, Canada and Sri Lanka.

The post of High Commissioner to India fell vacant after Sohail Mehmood was appointed Pakistan’s new foreign secretary in April.