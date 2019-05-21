‘Ready For Floor Test,’ says Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath

Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Monday said his government is ready for a floor test in the Assembly to prove that his is a majority government in the state.

Nath, while speaking to ANI, said his government was ready to face the floor test. “BJP is just trying to disturb the government in the state to save itself from getting exposed,” he said.

“For long, the BJP has been trying this. We have proved our majority at least four times in the last five months. BJP wants us to prove majority again. We have no problem,” he said.

Chief Minister Nath’s reaction comes close on the heels of Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava’s letter to Governor Anandiben Patel, urging her to convene the Assembly session soon to discuss pressing issues like drinking water, law and order situation, and non-payment of farmers’ dues.

Asked to react to the exit polls projecting BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to retain power at the Centre, he said, “These exit polls are for the BJP’s entertainment. There is no truth in all this. It is a matter of three days when the results will be out.”

BJP leader and MP Rakesh Singh has alleged that Chief Minister Nath is heading a minority Congress government in the state, which will not stand the test of time.

“In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP will win 26 of 29 seats. However, I would like to say that the state government in MP is a minority government. It is an unstable government. People are not having trust in this government. The Congress party is facing infighting,” he told ANI.

Earlier, BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava also said Chief Minister Nath led Congress government in the state would fall on its own. “You can yourself analyse the current situation. They have the support of one SP MLA, one MLA of BSP and four Independent MLAs. There is a lot of bickering within the party,” he had said.

“For some, the Congress government is of two and a half CMs; for some three CMs and for others of 3.5 CMs. There is widespread anarchy in the state under the current dispensation,” said Bhargava.

“This government will fall on its own. I don’t believe in horse-trading but I feel the government’s time has come. It will have to go soon,” he said. He also spoke about the leadership crisis in the Congress. “You can see the Congress has a leadership crisis as well. This is the main reason for the Congress’ decline. We are winning in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh just after six months that we lost in the Assembly polls, all because of the Congress’ false promises and faulty policies,” he said.