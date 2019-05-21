Latest NewsIndia

Seven-year-old boy dies of suffocation inside locked car

May 21, 2019, 01:05 pm IST
A seven-year-old boy died of suffocation inside a locked car in Andhra Pradesh’s coastal city of Visakhapatnam, police said.

The incident occurred in Navy Quarters area on Monday when the son of a domestic servant of an officer accidentally locked himself in the vehicle.

According to police, Vinod had taken his son Prem Kumar to the employer’s house. When he was cleaning the car, the boy wanted to sit inside the vehicle and play with the dolls kept inside. However, Vinod refused and told him to return home.

Vinod, who returned to the employer’s house after some time, was told by the officer’s wife that Prem Kumar was playing inside the car. When Vinod opened the car he found his son lying unconscious. The boy was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

