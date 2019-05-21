Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

SPECIAL STORY; “Men in Khaki” stops vehicles to provide water and snacks for this reason; watch video

May 21, 2019, 04:10 pm IST
Less than a minute

This video circulating on social media shows how friendly are these men in Kakhi who stops vehicles on the road who in turn provides food and water for the travellers. From the video, it can be identified as they are officers from the motor vehicle department and they are engaged in this for the initiative which was part of reducing the road accidents. The incident happened in Malappuram.

May is a month when there is always an increase in the number of accidents. Reasons could be summer vacations and the presence of unlicensed drivers trying to learn driving. The public perception is that it is okay to do this, that this is acceptable. That had to change.” says the RTO official from Malappuram.

 


The officers also had a chat about the incidents regarding the fatigue ride also.

It was on the last year that the Transport Minister AK Saseendran had announced that the Safe Kerala project would be extended to all 14 districts with 85 enforcement squads as part of it.

Tags

Related Articles

Sonia Gandhi is well and out of danger, Rahul Gandhi tweets

Oct 28, 2017, 09:09 am IST

Fuel Prices Hikes Up Again; See Latest Values

Oct 7, 2018, 01:53 pm IST

Pakistan promises to stop funding to terror groups after putting in the grey list by FATF

Jun 28, 2018, 03:58 pm IST

Shahid Kapoor’s Wife Mira Rajput Rushed to Hospital

Sep 5, 2018, 11:29 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close