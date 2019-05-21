SPECIAL STORY; “Men in Khaki” stops vehicles to provide water and snacks for this reason; watch video

This video circulating on social media shows how friendly are these men in Kakhi who stops vehicles on the road who in turn provides food and water for the travellers. From the video, it can be identified as they are officers from the motor vehicle department and they are engaged in this for the initiative which was part of reducing the road accidents. The incident happened in Malappuram.

May is a month when there is always an increase in the number of accidents. Reasons could be summer vacations and the presence of unlicensed drivers trying to learn driving. The public perception is that it is okay to do this, that this is acceptable. That had to change.” says the RTO official from Malappuram.

Waah! Lovely Gesture by #Kerala Government. When Motor Vehicle Department’s official vehicle is used to serve Biryani and Water Bottle to break the day’s fasting for #Ramzan in Malappuram District. Hope it will be done for #Sabarimala Pilgrims who also observe 41 days Vrata pic.twitter.com/OhcetSArQn — Suresh €n (@surnell) May 18, 2019



The officers also had a chat about the incidents regarding the fatigue ride also.

It was on the last year that the Transport Minister AK Saseendran had announced that the Safe Kerala project would be extended to all 14 districts with 85 enforcement squads as part of it.