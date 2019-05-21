Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

This is why Karnataka CM cancelled his Delhi visit over the issue of EVMs

May 21, 2019, 02:30 pm IST
The Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy has cancelled his scheduled visit to a meeting in Delhi which was conducted by the opposition leaders over the issue of Electronic voting machines.

The proposed visit of the Chief Minister to New Delhi today stands cancelled,” the CMO said, without specifying any reasons.

According to the schedule of the CM Kumaraswamy was about to leave for Delhi by a special flight at 11 am and to take part in the meeting.

According to JD(S) sources, the Chief Minister was to take part in the meeting of Opposition leaders over the EVM issue. Ahead of the Lok Sabha poll results on May 23, leaders of various Opposition parties would meet the Election Commission (EC) and raise the issue of tallying paper trail of votes (VVPATs) with EVM figures.

