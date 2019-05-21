(VIDEO)Stephen Nedumbally v Mayil Vahanam. Prithviraj Shows Mohanlal’s Edited-Out Scene From Lucifer. You Can’t Miss this!

Its Superstar Mohanlal’s birthday today and wishes have poured in from all corners for the legendary actor. Lal is riding high after his unmatched success with Prithviraj’s directorial debut Lucifer and he has now given a very sweet birthday gift, not just for the actor, but for all the fans to cheer about.

Well, this is a deleted scene from Lucifer in which Mohanlal is seen in a bullet motorcycle, taking on the vicious cop Mayilvahanam, possibly after his raid at the ruined factory, where Mohanlal thrashes down goons. Considering how punchy the scene is, one can only wonder why this was edited out of the movie.

“You haven’t seen this in theaters. Neither can you see this on Amazon. Once again.. Happy Birthday Laletta!” wrote Prithviraj in his Facebook post. Watch video here