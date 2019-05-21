Who Will Win at Thiruvananthapuram? Here is What the Latest Survey Says

Thiruvananthapuram is one of the constituencies which has grabbed a lot of eyeballs thanks to the involvement of star candidates like Kummanam Rajasekharan and Shashi Tharoor. It is touted to be one of the places where NDA has a high winning chance and the survey of 24 News feels that they cannot predict the winner at this constituency.

’24 News Kerala Predicts’ Survey says that the result of Thiruvananthapuram constituency cannot be predicted since the fight between Kummanam Rajasekharan and Shashi Tharoor is so close and neck and neck. It rarely happens so that a party chooses not to make a prediction about a constituency. The survey completely dismissed the possibility of CPI candidate C Divakaran coming on top.

In the Loksabha elections held at 2014, It was the votes in the coastal area(Parassala, Neyyatinkara, Kovalam) that helped Shashi Tharoor secure a win over O Rajagopal, the NDA candidate. This year there is a record polling in these constituencies and is something that Shashi Tharoor will look with a lot of hope. The confidence of Tharoor camp has certainly increased after this stat came out.

There is an increase of almost 5 percent in polling as the poll percentage in 2014 was 68.69 compared to the 73.45 this year. A total of 10,04,429 voters cast their votes. Now, will the extra poll percentage help NDA, UDF or LDF?