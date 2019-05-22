Latest NewsIndia

BCCI Elections to be held on October

May 22, 2019, 09:46 pm IST
The elections of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will be held on October 22. The news was announced by the Committee of Administrators(CoA) announced in New Delhi.

The committee announced the date of the election after due consultation with the Supreme Court-appointed amicus curiae P S Narasimha. The CoA was appointed by the Supreme Court in January 2017 to oversee the sweeping reforms recommended by the Lodha panel.

In the meeting attended by all three CoA members, chief Vinod Rai, Diana Edulji and Ravi Thodge, the deadline to hold state elections was set at September 14.

