Forex Market: Indian rupee gains against US dollar

May 22, 2019, 04:26 pm IST
In the forex market, the domestic currency Indian rupee strengthened against the US dollar. In the early hours of trade, the domestic currency gained 5 paise to 69.67 against the US dollar. The Indian rupee settled at 69.72 gaining 2 paise against the US dollar in the last day.

At the Interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened trading at 69.70 and then it rose to 69.67, gaining 5 paise.

In the international market, the US dollar was trading lower. The dollar index was down by 0.04 % to 98.02 against other currencies.

An international consultancy agency, Goldman Sachs has suggested that the dollar-rupee pair would soon trade near the 69 levels in the next three months.

 

