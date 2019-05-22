Latest NewsInternational

Joko Widodo elected President of Indonesia for second term

May 22, 2019, 10:08 pm IST
Indonesia’s Joko Widodo has been re-elected as president of the country, beating rival Prabowo Subianto, a retired general.

The elections commission informed that Widodo and his vice-presidential running mate Ma’ruf Amin won the election by a 55.5% to 44.5% margin over Subianto and Sandiaga Uno.

The commission was expected to announce the official results of the April 17 poll later. But amid fears about unrest and street demonstrations in response to the final count, the final tally was released early with little advance notice.

57-year-old Widodo, had been widely predicted to win according to unofficial results. His challenger 67-year-old Subianto, has vowed to challenge any victory for Widodo, alleging widespread voter fraud, and warned that it could spark street protests across the country.

