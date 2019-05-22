Latest NewsGulf

Police issue advisory for women shoppers

May 22, 2019, 09:26 pm IST
The Ajman police have urged the women shoppers to not to leave their personal belongings in the shopping carts. The Ajman police in a special advisory released raised this request.

In a request released in the social media, the Ajman police urged the women in the country to not to leave their personal belongings and bags in the shopping trolley as it will be an easy target for thieves.

As Ramadan is nearing, may families go to shopping to enjoy the advantage of discount offers. Women usually leave their purse and bags in the shopping trolley while they browse around the store. And this gives the thieves an easy opportunity to steal them.

 

