Stock Market: Sensex rose 140 points

In the stock market, the Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty settled high. The BSE Sensex rose 140.41 points or 0.36 T and ended trading at 39,110.21. The NSE Nifty rose 28.80 points or 0.25% and ended trading at 11,737.90. The BSE Sensex today opened trading at 39,086.1 and it touched today’s highest point at 39,903.87.

In the market, the key sectoral indices like Auto, Banking, Finance and Realtor services were top gainers. On the otherhand, IT, Media and FMCG sectoral indices were the top losers.

Sun Pharma, Bajaj Auto, Bharat Petroleum, Eicher Motors, Hero Moto Corp, Bharati Airtel, Coal India and Tata Motors were the top gainers. Tech Mahindra, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Bharati Infratel, Yes Bank, Zee Entertainment, Wipro and Cipla were the top losers.