Student fined for illegal photography

An Abu Dhabi court of the first instance has fined an Arab college student for taking photos in the restricted areas. The court found him guilty and fined him Dhs 5,000. His camera was also seized.

The man has approached the appeal court challenging the ruling of the court of the first instance. He admitted that he took photos. But, he pleaded that it was his hobby to take photos and he was not aware that the area was restricted. He requested the appeal court to return the fine he has pated and the camera which was seized by the authorities. The court has adjourned the case.