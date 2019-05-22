Latest NewsGulf

Student fined for illegal photography

May 22, 2019, 10:28 pm IST
Less than a minute

An Abu Dhabi court of the first instance has fined an Arab college student for taking photos in the restricted areas. The court found him guilty and fined him Dhs 5,000. His camera was also seized.

The man has approached the appeal court challenging the ruling of the court of the first instance. He admitted that he took photos. But, he pleaded that it was his hobby to take photos and he was not aware that the area was restricted. He requested the appeal court to return the fine he has pated and the camera which was seized by the authorities. The court has adjourned the case.

Tags

Related Articles

FIFA World Cup 2018: Here are all the Goals You Missed From Yesterday’s 3 Matches

Jun 19, 2018, 09:40 am IST
police

Karnataka Elections: cops stopping cars for this reason

May 2, 2018, 11:47 am IST

Sania Mirza announces making biopic on her

Feb 9, 2019, 09:50 pm IST

The world’s hottest video game to China with socialist makeover to meet rules

Jan 13, 2018, 06:57 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close