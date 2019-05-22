“The Secret Behind the Confidence of UDF is Its Connection With Terrorists,” Says V Muraleedharan

BJP leader V Muraleedharan said that the secret behind the confidence of UDF to secure a good number of seats in Kerala is their connection with terrorist organizations. He said that SDPI’s revelation about openly supporting UDF at Pathanamthitta, Thrissur and Thiruvananthapuram constituencies is direct evidence for this connection.

Muraleedharan in his Facebook post also alleged that such UDF-SDPI connections have been made across all constituencies in Kerala. “Muslim league is a party that supports terrorists. BJP President Amit Shah did speak about it during the time of campaign…” he added.

Check out his Facebook Post:

SDPI state president P Abdul Majeed Faizi has revealed that their party had supported UDF in Thrissur, Thiruvananthapuram and Pathanamthitta constituency.

“The reason for CPI(M)s loss at Bengal and Tripura is because they turned a blind eye to the actual facts. If CPI(M) has to be considered as a party which can possibly stop BJP, CPI(M) should have some kind of relevance at the national level. Kodiyeri Balakrishnan should know that there must be a proper reason for People’s dislike towards CPI(M). Kodiyeri’s statement is only for starting a riot by exciting its workers” he added.