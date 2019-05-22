TikTok celebrity with 5 lakh fans shot dead, assailants caught on CCTV

A gym trainer and a TikTok celebrity was shot dead on Tuesday by three bike-borne assailants in South West Delhi’s Najafgarh. The victim has been identified as Mohit Mor, who had over five lakh followers on the social media app tik tok.

Mohit was shot eight times in the chest and abdomen. Originally hailing from Bahadurgarh in Haryana, Mohit worked as a gym trainer in Najafgarh and had become a rage on TikTok.

The victim was killed when he visited a local photocopy shop belonging to his friend. The entire sequence of events have been caught in the CCTV. In the footage, the three assailants could be seen intercepting Mohit and shooting him multiple times. One of the assailants removed his helmet during the incident and his face was caught in the CCTV.

Mohit was declared brought dead at the hospital.

“Mohit was shot by three men who came on a motorcycle. He was visiting a friend at a local photocopy shop. He was intercepted and shot by the men, who fled the spot. We have registered a case of murder and are on the lookout for the accused,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse.

The police have ruled out gang rivalry in the murder and said it could possibly a case of personal rivalry. The victim did not have any previous criminal record.

According to a report in Indian Express, the victim’s friend told police that the victim’s popularity on TikTok could have led to friction between him and the locals. The victim had reportedly made some videos mocking his rivals. Police have formed a special team to develop the accused’s photographs and nab him.

Police officials said they are checking the victim’s TikTok and Instagram accounts and Call Details Record (CDR) to ascertain enmity with anyone on social media.