Commodity market; Gold price slipped down

In the commodity market, the price of the yellow metal has slipped down marginally. But on the other hand, the price of Silver rose slightly.

In global markets, the spot gold was trading at $1,276 an ounce. In the national capital, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity dropped by Rs. 10 each by Rs.32,670 and Rs.32,500 per 10 grams. But sovereign gold was trading at Rs.26,500 per eight grams.

On the other hand, the price of silver has appreciated slightly in the commodity market. The silver price was up by Rs. 200 to Rs.37,400 per kilogram. But the weekly based price has slipped down by Rs.66 to Rs.36,234 per kilogram. Silver coins remained steady at Rs.79,000 for buying and Rs.80,000 for selling for 100 pieces.