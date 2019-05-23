Latest NewsIndia

Election Results 2019 :”All losers are not losers”,says Mamata Banerjee

May 23, 2019, 07:57 pm IST
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday congratulated all the winners in this Lok Sabha election. However, Banerjee also took a dig at the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), saying that “all losers are not losers” and that they will share their views after a complete review, followed by the completion of the counting process.

Taking to twitter, the Trinamool Congress chief wrote, “Congratulations to the winners. But all losers are not losers. We have to do a complete review and then we will share our views with you all. Let the counting process be completed fully and the VVPATs matched”.

Banerjee’s statement came amidst the counting of votes for the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal along with the rest across India. Though India still awaits the final Lok Sabha verdict, the latest trend shows that the state will witness a significant Saffron surge as predicted by News Nation Exit Poll. While BJP’s previous performance was stuck to only two seats in the state, in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP seems to record its best ever performance, improving its tally to double digit.

