Election Results 2019 : Shatrughan Sinha Loses From Patna Sahib Constituency

May 23, 2019, 08:36 pm IST
Veteran Bollywood actor and Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha lost the Lok Sabha election from Bihar’s Patna Sahib seat against BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad who comfortably won with a majority of 60 per-cent plus vote share. Prasad also represents the state of Bihar as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha.

Sinha was the cabinet minister handling the Department of Health and Family Welfare in Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s ministry from the 13th Lok Sabha. In 2006, he was made the head of the BJP Culture and Arts Department.

