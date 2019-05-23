Latest NewsIndia

Election Results 2019: Urmila Matondkar loses from Mumbai North constituency

May 23, 2019, 10:32 pm IST
Actress-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar suffered defeat on her maiden political outing.

Contesting elections from the Mumbai North constituency, Urmila lost to Bhartiya Janta Party’s sure-shot bet, Gopal Chinayya Shetty.

Star campaigners are crucial in the Indian elections as they drive massive crowds. The fight between Congress’ Urmila and BJP’s Gopal grabbed eyeballs throughout their campaigns as the former joined the party when no one wanted to fight against BJP’s candidate. In 2014, Gopal had won with a victory margin of 4.46 lakh.

Many feel that by bringing in Urmila, Congress wanted to do what they did with Govinda as he won over BJP veteran Ram Naik. Some felt that Urmila could prove to be even better than Govinda as he did not really spend any time in the constituency after his victory.

The actress congratulated Shetty on his win and stated that she had filed a complaints to the Election Commission over discripencies found in EVMs.

