Election Results 2019:Bollywood celebrities congratulates PM Modi

A string of Bollywood personalities including Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut and Parineeti Chopra greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for leading the ruling BJP to a landslide massive victory in the Lok Sabha elections, paving the way for a second term for him at the Centre.

Praising the Prime Minister over the decisive victory, Salman Khan wrote on his Twitter handle, “Many congratulations Hon. Prime Minister narendramodi on your decisive victory. We stand by you in building a stronger India.”

Twinkle Khanna, who recently made news after she took an apparent jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meditation session in Kedarnath caves, congratulated BJP on its “Sweeping victory.” “Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP on their sweeping victory. Democracy must always be celebrated. Here’s to our India that I hope becomes synonymous with inclusivity, harmony and development #Election2019Results,” she tweeted.

Actor Kangana Ranaut who recently came back from 72nd Cannes Film Festival celebrated the victory by making chai and pakodas. Her sister, Rangoli Chandel took to her Twitter account to share a picture of kangana preparing pakodas in kitchen and wrote, “Kangana cooks rarely, when she is absolutely exhilarated, today she treated us with chai pakodas for narendramodi Ji’s win #JaiHind #JaiBharat”

Wishing PM Modi, actor Shilpa Shetty posted a picture of the him performing yoga and wrote, “Dekha Yoga se hi hoga! Isse kehtey hai. Bhoomi Bhanjan election Pradarshan! Bahut Bahut badhaai aapko @narendramodi ji . Aapko mera saashtaang dandvat pranaam #ModiTsunami”