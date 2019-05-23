Elections Results : Alcohol Sale Banned for 24 Hours

The sale of alcohol banned for 24 hours today. Liquor outlets will be observing a ‘dry day’ on May 23. The ban on the sale of liquor will be from today midnight. A dry day is observed because of the Model of Conduct (MCC), which is imposed for conducting fair elections.

The voting in all the constituencies have been done and over. The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday will start counting of votes at 8 am (Indian Standard Time) and announce the results. The results for 542 Lok Sabha seats across 29 states and seven union territories will be announced after counting of votes.