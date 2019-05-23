Malayalam filmmaker Ali Akbar who is a cyber warrior of BJP and RSS in internet battlefield has kept his word. He has shaved his head and posted a photo of his bald head on Facebook.

He has shaved his head as he has earlier challenged that Kummanam Rajasekharan will win from Thiruvananthapuram. Ali Akbar had said that he would shave his head if BJP’s Thiruvananthapuram candidate Kummanam Rajasekharan got defeated in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. As BJP candidate Kummanam faced a defeat in election Ali Akbar has kept his word.

“I never thought that the people of Thiruvananthapuram would defeat the yogi called Kummanam… So, I’ve kept my promise and shaved my head… I can tell that I have only one father to those who ask me how many father I have… Like this, several people have said many such things. They and their aides should also be asked how many fathers they have…

My gratitude to those who re-elected Modi… In due course, we can evaluate how many additional votes BJP scored this time…Commis (Communists) can now rejoice in their defeat…”