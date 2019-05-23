Latest NewsBusiness

Forex market: Indian rupee rises against US dollar

May 23, 2019, 04:31 pm IST
In the forex market, the domestic currency Indian rupee strengthened against the US dollar. In the early hours of trading, the domestic currency settled at 69.49 against the US dollar registering a rise of 17 paise.

In the Interbank forex exchange, the local currency opened 69.45 and then rallied upward against the US dollar and reached 69.37 and later settled at 69.45. The Indian rupee has ended its trading at 69.66 against the US dollar on Wednesday.

The trade analysts claimed that the easing of crude oil price and the upward rally of the Indian stock market and the election verdict which supported the NDA has helped the upward rally of the domestic currency.

