”India wins yet again!”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweets after BJP’s big victory

May 23, 2019, 04:52 pm IST
After registering a historic victory in the general elections held, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent a message to the nation. Modi on his official social media handle shared a message in which he has expressed that ‘ India has won.

Narendra Modi has tweeted that ” ???? ??? + ???? ????? + ???? ??????? = ????? ???? …Together we grow. Together we prosper. Together we will build a strong and inclusive India. India wins yet again! #VijayiBharat”.

National Democratic Alliance(NDA) led by BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has got a whopping victory in the general elections held. And by this victory, the NDA alliance has become the first non-Congress alliance to regain power in the national capital.

