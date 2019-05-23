”India wins yet again!”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweets after BJP’s big victory

After registering a historic victory in the general elections held, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent a message to the nation. Modi on his official social media handle shared a message in which he has expressed that ‘ India has won.

Narendra Modi has tweeted a message expressing unity and growth for India, with the hashtag #VijayiBharat.

National Democratic Alliance(NDA) led by BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has got a whopping victory in the general elections held. And by this victory, the NDA alliance has become the first non-Congress alliance to regain power in the national capital.