Indian film world congrats Narendra Modi

With the whopping victory registered by the NDA alliance led by BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the general elections held the film fraternity of India has come forward congratulating Narendra Modi.

South Indian Superstar Rajinikanth has tweeted

hearty congratulations … You made it !!! God bless.”.

hearty congratulations … You made it !!! God bless. — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) May 23, 2019

Tamil actor Sarathkumar has also conveyed his greetings. he wrote

Congratulations Modi Ji. All your ideas & initiatives to make India socially, economically advanced are well acknowledged across the nation.The overwhelming results show India has placed steadfast trust in you once again 1(2).@narendramodi @PMOIndia #TNElections #AISMK pic.twitter.com/vSrM8LpOZE — R Sarath Kumar (@realsarathkumar) May 23, 2019

Bollywood actress and BJP MP Hema Malini tweeted

What a clean sweep!The opposition & the Congress silenced totally!Modiji, after having suffered so many insults,many personal, stands totally vindicated as a true nationalist in whom the masses have reposed complete faith & view as a leader who can make India excel in all spheres — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) May 23, 2019