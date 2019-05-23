Latest NewsIndia

Indian film world congrats Narendra Modi

May 23, 2019, 06:22 pm IST
With the whopping victory registered by the NDA alliance led by BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the general elections held the film fraternity of India has come forward congratulating Narendra Modi.

South Indian Superstar Rajinikanth has tweeted ” Respected dear @narendramodi ji
hearty congratulations … You made it !!! God bless.”.

Tamil actor Sarathkumar has also conveyed his greetings. he wrote ” Congratulations, Modi Ji. All your ideas & initiatives to make India socially, economically advanced are well acknowledged across the nation. The overwhelming results show India has placed steadfast trust in you once again”.

Bollywood actress and BJP MP Hema Malini tweeted ” What a clean sweep!The opposition & the Congress silenced totally!Modiji, after having suffered so many insults,many personal, stands totally vindicated as a true nationalist in whom the masses have reposed complete faith & view as a leader who can make India excel in all spheres”.

