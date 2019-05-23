Latest NewsIndia

NDA Heading For Biggest Mandate Since 1984

May 23, 2019, 11:39 am IST
Less than a minute

According to Election Commission data, which has declared leads for all the 542 seats, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s BJP is ahead in 295 constituencies. It looks like BJP is heading for the biggest mandate for a single party ever since 1984 in which INC won 404 seats.

The results are a resounding endorsement of Modi’s popularity, his government’s achievements in the last five years and his campaign, which centered around national security and nationalism.

The vote count leads also indicate that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party may just have been successful in making inroads in Mamata Banerjee’s West Bengal.

NDA 333

Congress 99

SP+ 23

Others 99

Tags

Related Articles

Commodity Market: Gold prices fall for 4th day

May 3, 2019, 07:55 pm IST

Pop Singer Nicki Minaj Fall Victim Of Serious Wardrobe Malfunction: Pics

Jun 26, 2018, 06:48 pm IST

Kerala Govt Will Have to Pay a Huge Price If they Try to Counter Ayyappa Devotees Using DYFI

Oct 27, 2018, 03:40 pm IST

Vineeth Sreenivasan completes hooting for Jomon T John’s maiden production

May 18, 2019, 11:57 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close