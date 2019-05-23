NDA Heading For Biggest Mandate Since 1984

According to Election Commission data, which has declared leads for all the 542 seats, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s BJP is ahead in 295 constituencies. It looks like BJP is heading for the biggest mandate for a single party ever since 1984 in which INC won 404 seats.

The results are a resounding endorsement of Modi’s popularity, his government’s achievements in the last five years and his campaign, which centered around national security and nationalism.

The vote count leads also indicate that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party may just have been successful in making inroads in Mamata Banerjee’s West Bengal.

NDA 333

Congress 99

SP+ 23

Others 99