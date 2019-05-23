Latest NewsIndia

‘Not Modi wave, Hindutva wave’; BJP leader Subramaniam Swamy on election results

May 23, 2019, 07:19 pm IST
Senior BJP leader Subramaniam Swamy has credited the huge election victory of his party to ‘Hindutva wave’. “This is not a Modi wave, but a Hindutva wave,” the Rajya Sabha member of BJP told Huffington Post. The BJP leader also said that the election results showed that religion had prevailed over caste.

“Hindus are rising above caste, The younger generation of voters is very important. They are young nationalists. They don’t care about caste,” he said.

The results, according to the Harward University think-tank, suggest that Indians have forgiven the Modi government for its dismal economic performance. “People have instead voted for a relative corruption free five years,” he said.

He also said that people recognize the current government’s efforts to identify illegal Bangladeshi migrants from India.

