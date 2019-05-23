‘Not Modi wave, Hindutva wave’; BJP leader Subramaniam Swamy on election results

Senior BJP leader Subramaniam Swamy has credited the huge election victory of his party to ‘Hindutva wave’. “This is not a Modi wave, but a Hindutva wave,” the Rajya Sabha member of BJP told Huffington Post. The BJP leader also said that the election results showed that religion had prevailed over caste.

I am happy that I was right that economy is not an overpowering factor if Hindutva and anti corruption are the campaign issues. So we escaped incompetent macro economic performance. But if economy collapses then it will become an issue — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) May 23, 2019

“Hindus are rising above caste, The younger generation of voters is very important. They are young nationalists. They don’t care about caste,” he said.

The results, according to the Harward University think-tank, suggest that Indians have forgiven the Modi government for its dismal economic performance. “People have instead voted for a relative corruption free five years,” he said.

BJP will get 50+ seats in UP despite gatbandan. This is the hope I had expressed after Namo said Jai Shree Ram in Ayodhya — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) May 23, 2019

He also said that people recognize the current government’s efforts to identify illegal Bangladeshi migrants from India.